North Korean Refugee Story to Make Philadelphia Premiere at InterAct Theatre Company

Why would you run from the "greatest country in the world"? InterAct Theatre Company presents Mia Chung's expressionistic and intensely relevant story of two sisters' perilous journey as they flee oppression in North Korea. You for Me for You is a harrowing, poetic, and satirical tale that creates metaphorical context for larger questions of immigration, assimilation, and human connection, casting a light on the Culture Clash between American values and North Korea's notoriously inscrutable regime.

