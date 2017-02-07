new Post White House, Biden collaborating with 2 universities

new Post White House, Biden collabora...

White House, Biden collaborating with 2 universities

Now that he's left the White House, former Vice President Joe Biden will split his time between programs at the University of Delaware and the University of Pennsylvania. Officials announced Tuesday that Biden will establish a new domestic policy institute at the University of Delaware and will head a foreign policy institute for the University of Pennsylvania.

