Meek Mill comes home and 15 other things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, February 10-12
Hip-hop artist Meek Mill last year. He'll bring his show to the Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 10. The Philly physical theatre troupe Lightning Rod Special teams with Rhode Island's Strange Attractor Theater Company to produce this unlikely mash-up of Shakespeare and sci-fi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|4 hr
|Matt DiGuilio
|5
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Tue
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Philadelphia is t...
|11
|Tom Kline @ Sixers, first row next to visiting ...
|Tue
|Tony G
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Tony G
|827
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|Tue
|Linda Camac
|1
|2nd Boyfriend of Ex-Dominatrix Dies Strangely (Sep '11)
|Feb 6
|Dom Phart
|14
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC