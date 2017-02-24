Mannequin Pussy bring Romantic tracks to Audiotree, talk favorite Philly bands and karaoke

While on tour earlier this month in support of last year's Romantic LP, local punk outfit Mannequin Pussy stopped by the Chicago studios of Audiotree to record a live session of songs and conversation. Now back home, the quartet joins Abi Reimold, King Azaz, and Carcara at Johnny Brenda's tonight for a show benefiting the Trevor Project.

