Mannequin Pussy bring Romantic tracks...

Mannequin Pussy bring Romantic tracks to Audiotree, talk favorite Philly bands and karaoke

13 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

While on tour earlier this month in support of last year's Romantic LP, local punk outfit Mannequin Pussy stopped by the Chicago studios of Audiotree to record a live session of songs and conversation. Now back home, the quartet joins Abi Reimold, King Azaz, and Carcara at Johnny Brenda's tonight for a show benefiting the Trevor Project.

