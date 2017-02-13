Man arrested for hit-and-run that kil...

Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed woman in South Philly

7 hrs ago

Anthony Russino, 59, of the 2600 block of South Jessup Street, was arrested for a hit-and-run accident that killed a 56-year-old woman in South Philadelphia. A 59-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run accident Saturday that killed a woman in South Philadelphia, police said Monday.

Read more at Philly.com.

