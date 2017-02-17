Logan man pleads guilty, gets 20 to 48 years in murder of mother

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A Logan man charged in the 2013 shooting death of his mother pleaded guilty Friday in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 20 to 48 years in prison by a Philadelphia judge.

