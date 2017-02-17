Logan man pleads guilty, gets 20 to 4...

Logan man pleads guilty, gets 20 to 48 years in murder of mother

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. A Logan man charged in the 2013 shooting death of his mother pleaded guilty Friday in a deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 20 to 48 years in prison by a Philadelphia judge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 23 min Woodywoodrow 36
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 1 hr Xmuscmicguy 230
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 12 hr Spike 80
News Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi... 12 hr Philadelphia is t... 2
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also 17 hr Danielle D Elia 1
Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree... Thu Susan 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Thu Toesucker 838
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC