Local Illegal Gun Sales Ring Arrests Made Friday
A 30-year-old Lower Pottsgrove man was arrested as the alleged leader of a local organization trafficking illegal firearms, and five other individuals from Pottstown, Stowe, Birdsboro, Reading, and Philadelphia also were arrested as alleged members of the gun sales group, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele announced Friday . A sixth individual, for whom an arrest warrant was issued, is still being sought.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|11 hr
|Mmmm
|2
|Byko: How this sanctuary city might escape fund...
|23 hr
|Alex
|1
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Fri
|Flowers
|2
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Feb 2
|FRAUD
|23
|Philly puts weird suit of armor up for auction
|Feb 1
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Feb 1
|Tony G
|824
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC