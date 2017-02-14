Listen to three songs from Aphra's debut LP Sadness Is A Gesture
"Most people would listen to my songs and assume it's about boy meets girl, boy breaks girl's heart, girl cries," she writes on her Bandcamp page of Aphra's long-awaited new record Sadness Is A Gesture . "But these songs are actually about my family and the crippling confusion and heartbreak addiction causes."
