LEGOLAND Philadelphia sets opening date
LEGOLAND Philadelphia sets opening date Soon, central Pennsylvanians won't need to travel far to visit LEGOLAND. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://on-ydr.co/2mcJ4K6 The 33,000-square-foot Discovery Center at Plymouth Meeting Mall will include a LEGO-themed ride, a 4D cinema and thousands of LEGO bricks in building areas, "making it the ultimate indoor LEGO playground," according to a news release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|57 min
|Glass1ne
|481
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|13 hr
|Victim
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Wed
|Mayor SLEAZYJimmy...
|7
|Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft
|Tue
|Chi Lites Story
|1
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Tue
|Richard
|1
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|Feb 21
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Pay to Play in Florida
|Feb 21
|Make a Deal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC