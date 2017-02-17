Kevin Smith: Formerly Philly-shot 'Mallrats' sequel, 'Clerks 3' may be comic books instead
Kevin Smith at Exton Square Mall, where he had planned to shoot a sequel TV series to the 1995 hit, Mallrats. New Jersey-born director Kevin Smith won't be shooting Clerks 3 or the Mallrats sequel series in the Philadelphia area, after all - but he still might put the stories out in comic book form .
