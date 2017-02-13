Just Announced: World Cafe 25 x Philadelphia Film Society 25 weekend film festival
It's the World Cafe's 25th anniversary and it's the Philadelphia Film Society's 25th anniversary and we've got a pretty cool way of celebrating - a weekend of classic music films, dancing and singing at the Prince Theater at 1412 Chestnut Street in Center City, Philadelphia. Join us Friday, March 21st through Sunday, April 2nd as XPN and World Cafe team up with the Philadelphia Film Society to present the XPN Film Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Bobster II
|834
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|18 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|14
|Best dope?
|Feb 10
|Idk
|4
|Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity
|Feb 10
|Wildchild
|1
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Feb 9
|True Christian wi...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC