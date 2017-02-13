Just Announced: World Cafe 25 x Philadelphia Film Society 25 weekend film festival

It's the World Cafe's 25th anniversary and it's the Philadelphia Film Society's 25th anniversary and we've got a pretty cool way of celebrating - a weekend of classic music films, dancing and singing at the Prince Theater at 1412 Chestnut Street in Center City, Philadelphia. Join us Friday, March 21st through Sunday, April 2nd as XPN and World Cafe team up with the Philadelphia Film Society to present the XPN Film Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.