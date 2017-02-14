Just Announced: Belle and Sebastian return to The Mann this summer with Andrew Bird and Porches
Okay, indiepop sweethearts, have we got a show for you. Bookish Scottish faves Belle and Sebastian will return to U.S. soil for a headlining tour with orchestral singer-songwriter Andrew Bird and DIY electropopper Porches - and it includes a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 3rd at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.
