Just Announced: Belle and Sebastian return to The Mann this summer with Andrew Bird and Porches

12 hrs ago

Okay, indiepop sweethearts, have we got a show for you. Bookish Scottish faves Belle and Sebastian will return to U.S. soil for a headlining tour with orchestral singer-songwriter Andrew Bird and DIY electropopper Porches - and it includes a stop in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 3rd at the Mann Center for the Performing Arts.

