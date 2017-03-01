Jurors in Cosby trial to come from ou...

Jurors in Cosby trial to come from outside suburban Philly court

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WOI

Bill Cosby's criminal sexual assault trial will stay in Montgomery County Court outside Philadelphia, but the jurors will come from another Pennsylvania county, a judge ruled Monday. Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill granted a defense motion ordering that jurors will come from another county for the trial, but denied the request for change of venue, or where the case will be tried.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 4 min Underthebridge 927
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 2 hr Money 240
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 11 hr Dooshy 839
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Mon UFCW 1776 9
David Mayer Full time Mayor and Lobbyist for Co... Mon Jessie 1
News Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity Mon Tony G 2
News Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12) Feb 26 oy vey 7
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC