Jurors in Cosby trial to come from outside suburban Philly court
Bill Cosby's criminal sexual assault trial will stay in Montgomery County Court outside Philadelphia, but the jurors will come from another Pennsylvania county, a judge ruled Monday. Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven O'Neill granted a defense motion ordering that jurors will come from another county for the trial, but denied the request for change of venue, or where the case will be tried.
