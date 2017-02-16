J&B Poultry Market in South Philadelphia
Most of us buy our chicken at the regular old grocery store. Whether it's a free-range, no-antibiotics bird from Whole Foods or 69-cents-per-pound leg quarters in the little styrofoam tray from ShopRite, our chicken died well before it got anywhere near the meat department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|3 hr
|Brother P
|70
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|5 hr
|Susan
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|Toesucker
|838
|Hospital ratings sometimes conflict and confuse...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 14
|W Crosby
|6
|Review: Adviser Valerie Morrison - Psychic Medium (Jun '13)
|Feb 13
|smelly gypsy
|5
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|Feb 12
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC