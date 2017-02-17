Israeli Film Festival of Philadelphia 2017
Movies that range from special children to adults hiding the truth highlight the Israeli Film Festival of Philadelphia's 21st season. The festival showcases the best in Israeli film and kicks off Saturday March 4th and runs through Sunday April 2nd at theatre's in the city and suburbs.
