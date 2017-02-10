Inquirer Editorial: Transparency crucial in spending funds to fix parks, rec centers, and libraries
With Philadelphia about to spend an unprecedented $500 million to breathe life into its parks, recreation centers, and libraries, there's bound to be a fight or two over how to spend the money. The public needs to get in the scrum early because it's their city and, mostly, their money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best dope?
|5 hr
|Ken
|2
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|5 hr
|Moe Greens Eyeball
|2
|Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity
|10 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Tony G
|829
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Thu
|True Christian wi...
|5
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 8
|Matt DiGuilio
|5
|Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15)
|Feb 7
|Philadelphia is t...
|11
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC