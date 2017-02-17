Inquirer Editorial: Guns, poverty equal violence
In December, the city's Public Health Department issued a report that examined the overall health of its residents. The report detailed a number of areas of improvement, including life expectancy, infant mortality, and teen pregnancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|36 min
|MickBastard
|191
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|MorphineMissfit
|235
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Sat
|1919 unscriptural
|89
|Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi...
|Fri
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Feb 17
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Feb 16
|Susan
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Feb 16
|Toesucker
|838
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC