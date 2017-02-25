Illustration by Gluekit
For years, many Philadelphians took democracy for granted. A pathetic 27 percent of registered voters cast ballots in the 2015 primary race.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|34 min
|JOHN COLTRANE
|682
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|1 hr
|Inga Saffron
|8
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|oy vey
|7
|Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex ...
|Sat
|Correct
|2
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Sat
|Jace
|95
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Porn Man
|839
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|Feb 23
|Victim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC