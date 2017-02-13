Hear Son Volt's new album now on NPR First Listen
On Friday, veteran alt-country outfit Son Volt will release Notes Of Blue, their eighth and latest. If that day couldn't come soon enough, you're in luck, because you can stream it now over at NPR as part of their First Listen series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|39 min
|Bob2446
|12
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|1 hr
|W Crosby
|6
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|Tony G
|835
|Review: Adviser Valerie Morrison - Psychic Medium (Jun '13)
|16 hr
|smelly gypsy
|5
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|Sun
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC