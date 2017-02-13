Hear Son Volt's new album now on NPR ...

Hear Son Volt's new album now on NPR First Listen

11 hrs ago

On Friday, veteran alt-country outfit Son Volt will release Notes Of Blue, their eighth and latest. If that day couldn't come soon enough, you're in luck, because you can stream it now over at NPR as part of their First Listen series.

