Gunman Shoots 4 Teens in West Philadelphia
A gunman shot four teens who were walking in West Philadelphia Saturday night, according to police. All four teens survived the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|3 min
|Kensingtoncoldcop66
|150
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|MorphineMissfit
|235
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|20 hr
|1919 unscriptural
|89
|Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi...
|Fri
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Fri
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Feb 16
|Susan
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Feb 16
|Toesucker
|838
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC