Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From ...

Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting With ICE Director

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Rep. Luis Gutierrez delivers remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention on July 25, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rep. Luis Gutierrez was among a group of Hispanic congressmen barred from a meeting Thursday with a top federal immigration enforcement official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 10 hr red blood relative 71
Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree... 17 hr Susan 1
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 18 hr Toesucker 838
News Hospital ratings sometimes conflict and confuse... Wed silly rabbit 1
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 14 W Crosby 6
Review: Adviser Valerie Morrison - Psychic Medium (Jun '13) Feb 13 smelly gypsy 5
News Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia Feb 12 Philadelphia is t... 5
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,941,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC