Free at Noon Flashback: Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White put a...

What do Nico, Frankie Valli, and Frank Ocean all have in common? Their wonderful tunes take a different shape on Gentlewoman, Ruby Man , the wonderful new album from the pond-crossing pair Flo Morrissey and Matthew E. White . Lucky for us in the Free at Noon crowd, we got to experience the duo put their psychedelic twist on some classic tunes from the aforementioned trio and beyond.

