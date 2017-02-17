For sale: 3 Bucks County mansions built before 1800
You can't really throw a stone in the Philadelphia region without hitting a home built before 1800. Plenty of properties claim relationships to the William Penn charter or even his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|4 min
|Hydroshot
|305
|Pay to Play in Florida
|4 hr
|Make a Deal
|1
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|5 hr
|FH Chandler
|93
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|3Putt
|839
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|Loser
|237
|Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi...
|Feb 17
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Feb 17
|Danielle D Elia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC