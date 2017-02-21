Filmed in Philadelphia: 25 movies that give Philly locations a silver screen spotlight
In the weeks following the premiere of "Split," the M. Night Shyalaman thriller filmed in Philadelphia, the city has been bustling with another movie's business. Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman have all been spotted in Philadelphia as they film the comedy "Untouchable."
