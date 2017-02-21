Filmed in Philadelphia: 25 movies tha...

Filmed in Philadelphia: 25 movies that give Philly locations a silver screen spotlight

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

In the weeks following the premiere of "Split," the M. Night Shyalaman thriller filmed in Philadelphia, the city has been bustling with another movie's business. Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman have all been spotted in Philadelphia as they film the comedy "Untouchable."

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 6 min New guy 645
News Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex ... 13 hr Correct 2
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 16 hr Jace 95
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 22 hr Porn Man 839
Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud Feb 23 Victim 1
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Feb 22 Mayor SLEAZYJimmy... 7
Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft Feb 21 Chi Lites Story 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,146,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC