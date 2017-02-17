Famous Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Geno's opens an online store
Genosgear.com will let fans pick up sweatshirts, keychains, mugs and bumper stickers slathered in the company's logo like it slathers its sandwiches with whiz. Alas, you can't buy a cheesesteak from the site.
