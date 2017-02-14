Fall in love, tragically, in The Ghos...

Fall in love, tragically, in The Ghost In You's video for "The Dying Tree"

Philadelphia's Billy Pollard is an expert when it comes to heart-wrenching indiefolk ballads that cut to the bone. He's been composing them for the past several years in his project The Ghost In You , and more recently has taken to animating said songs on an 8-bit Nintendo DS.

