Fall in love, tragically, in The Ghost In You's video for "The Dying Tree"
Philadelphia's Billy Pollard is an expert when it comes to heart-wrenching indiefolk ballads that cut to the bone. He's been composing them for the past several years in his project The Ghost In You , and more recently has taken to animating said songs on an 8-bit Nintendo DS.
