Fairmount Sandwich Shop to Relocate ....

Fairmount Sandwich Shop to Relocate ... But Not Far

10 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

A sandwich shop and caf going on seven years in operation in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia will relocate to a bigger location this year, but it's not moving that far. Rybread, owned by father-son team Dennis Pollock and Ryan Pollock, opened the restaurant at 2319 Fairmount Ave. in 2010, but the building was sold in August last year.

