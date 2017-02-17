El-Shabazz declares himself 'perfect ...

El-Shabazz declares himself 'perfect candidate' for DA, despite tax debts

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Chris Brennan writes about people, power and politics . He was previously the political editor for the Daily News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 2 min Flybirdsfly 245
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 2 hr FH Chandler 91
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 3 hr 3Putt 839
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 3 hr Loser 237
News Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi... Feb 17 Philadelphia is t... 2
ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also Feb 17 Danielle D Elia 1
Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree... Feb 16 Susan 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,023,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC