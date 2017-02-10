Eating during labor may be safe - eve...

Eating during labor may be safe - even beneficial - for women

13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Women may be able to eat more than just ice chips during labor without risking complications, according to a new review of previous research. In fact, women who were allowed to eat before delivery had a slightly shorter labor than those who were restricted to ice chips or sips of water - although the study can't prove that eating caused deliveries to happen sooner.

