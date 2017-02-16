Derek Harrell , 59, retired Philadelphia police officer
Derek Harrell, a retired Philadelphia police officer who served the city for 30 years, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at age 59. Derek Harrell, 59, of Roxborough, a retired Philadelphia police officer who served on the force for 30 years, died Sunday, Feb. 12, of organ failure. A Police Department spokeswoman confirmed that Mr. Harrell joined the force in 1987 and retired in 2007.
