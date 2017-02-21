Cosby to ask judge for outside jury for criminal trial
Actor Bill Cosby is set to return to a Pennsylvania courtroom Monday to ask a judge to bring in outside jurors in his criminal sex assault case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hastings Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|5 min
|EstimatedProphet
|733
|Thousands show for Phila. March for Humanity
|2 hr
|Tony G
|2
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|22 hr
|Inga Saffron
|8
|Part 3: Multiple Blows (Apr '12)
|22 hr
|oy vey
|7
|Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex ...
|Sat
|Correct
|2
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|Sat
|Jace
|95
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Fri
|Porn Man
|839
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC