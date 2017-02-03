Community Organizer Found Shot to Death in Home
Friends and family are mourning a community organizer who was found shot to death inside her West Philadelphia home Friday night. Winifred "Winnie" Harris, 65, was found unresponsive in the second floor bedroom of her home on the 300 block of N. Holly Street Friday shortly after 8:20 p.m. Police say Harris was suffering from several gunshot wounds.
