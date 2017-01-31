Commentary: Commonsense energy polici...

Commentary: Commonsense energy policies will move Pa. forward

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

With the election season behind us, voters across the spectrum are looking for action and results, especially with a focus on policies that spur job creation and economic activity. As elected officials in Harrisburg and Washington tackle any number of pressing issues, it cannot be lost on anyone that the safe development and use of our abundant natural gas resources continues to generate immensely positive benefits for Pennsylvania's economy and hard-working families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) 5 hr Steve Gratman 217
News Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ... 8 hr silly rabbit 1
Kenney raises $500,000, spends nearly as much 13 hr SOS Philly 1
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Mon BuildTheWall 958
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jan 28 3 putt 823
George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti Jan 28 Abscam 2
Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer raises Ma... Jan 28 Gloucester Township 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,208 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC