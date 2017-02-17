Commentary: A new way to rebuild Phil...

Commentary: A new way to rebuild Philadelphia

Editorial boards of the Inquirer and Daily News recently praised Mayor Kenney's approach to managing the Rebuild Initiative, a large-scale revitalization of parks, playgrounds, recreation centers, and libraries across the city - most especially in underserved and under-resourced neighborhoods. As we announced in November, the William Penn Foundation intends to make a historic $100 million investment in Rebuild.

