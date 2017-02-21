Clout: Could a Republican be lone candidate in the heavily Democratic 197th District?

Can the number of times you flush your toilet and turn on your lights determine if you are eligible to be on the ballot for a state House district? Covey booted from the ballot Frederick Ramirez, who had been the Democratic nominee in the March 21 special election for the 197th District. That came two weeks after Covey held a hearing on a challenge brought by four voters - two Democrats, two Republicans in the North Philadelphia district who claimed the low levels of water and electricity usage at Ramirez's home showed he didn't really live there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.