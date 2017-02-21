Clout: Could a Republican be lone can...

Clout: Could a Republican be lone candidate in the heavily Democratic 197th District?

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Can the number of times you flush your toilet and turn on your lights determine if you are eligible to be on the ballot for a state House district? Covey booted from the ballot Frederick Ramirez, who had been the Democratic nominee in the March 21 special election for the 197th District. That came two weeks after Covey held a hearing on a challenge brought by four voters - two Democrats, two Republicans in the North Philadelphia district who claimed the low levels of water and electricity usage at Ramirez's home showed he didn't really live there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 1 hr EstimatedProphet 545
Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud Thu Victim 1
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Wed Mayor SLEAZYJimmy... 7
Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft Tue Chi Lites Story 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites Tue Richard 1
University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro... Feb 21 Danielle D Elia 1
Pay to Play in Florida Feb 21 Make a Deal 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,825 • Total comments across all topics: 279,117,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC