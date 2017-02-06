City pre-k program has high demand an...

City pre-k program has high demand and empty seats

Four-year-olds Lyriq Brooks and Ceyanee Brown work with pre-K teacher Shannon Hurley at the Columbia North YMCA. Philadelphia's city-funded pre-K program, launched last month , still has about 500 empty seats despite waiting lists and heavy demand at some centers.

