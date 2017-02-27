Bryan Cranston tells fan he's filming...

Bryan Cranston tells fan he's filming 'soft porn' in Philly with Kevin Hart

We thought the upcoming Philly-shot Kevin Hart/Bryan Cranston flick Untouchable was a buddy comedy, but as one of the stars recently told a fan, it apparently is something a little more racy. Video from TMZ shows Cranston and Hart tooling around Philadelphia in a Ferrari over the weekend when a fan starts asking them about the movie they're working on.

