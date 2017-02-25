Bell X1, Vita and the Woolf make a stunning duo at Boot & Saddle
The Bell X1 / Vita and the Woolf tour swung through Philly last night, with Vita getting a strong showing from a hometown crowd in the packed Boot & Saddle. Vita and the Woolf played a strong and especially 80s-infused set, with vocalist Jennifer Pague showing her goth side.
