Beat Jams bring the dance punk heat on their new Dog Ep
Last December, Philadelphia's Beat Jams shared some remastered tracks from a 2007 split with Kurt Vile . Now, they're back with their first new music in years, the five track DOG EP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|3 hr
|Mmmm
|2
|Byko: How this sanctuary city might escape fund...
|16 hr
|Alex
|1
|Daughters say ex-schoolteacher denied entry to ...
|Fri
|Flowers
|2
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Thu
|FRAUD
|23
|Philly puts weird suit of armor up for auction
|Feb 1
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Feb 1
|Tony G
|824
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Feb 1
|Steve Gratman
|217
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC