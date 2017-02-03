Beat Jams bring the dance punk heat o...

Beat Jams bring the dance punk heat on their new Dog Ep

13 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Last December, Philadelphia's Beat Jams shared some remastered tracks from a 2007 split with Kurt Vile . Now, they're back with their first new music in years, the five track DOG EP.

