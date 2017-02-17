Bar manager shot, killed during robbery in North Philadelphia
The manager of a North Philadelphia bar has died after he was shot during an attempted robbery early Friday morning. The shooting occurred around 1:10 a.m. at Monique's Lounge on the 2200 block of West Indiana Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
