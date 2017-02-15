Azuka's Pay What You Decide Season Co...

Azuka's Pay What You Decide Season Continues with World Premiere of SH_THEADS

Following a record, at-capacity run of How We Got On, Azuka Theatre continues their 2016-2017 "pay what you decide" season with the world premiere of Sh_theads. Developed in partnership with PlayPenn, playwright Douglas Williams and director Kevin Glaccum examine a down-and-out bike shop in lower Manhattan and the lives of the people who love to work there.

