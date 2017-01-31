Augustus 'Gus' Baxter, 88, former Phi...

Augustus 'Gus' Baxter, 88, former Philadelphia School Board member

Augustus "Gus" Baxter, 88, of Philadelphia, a former educator, activist, city planner and member of the Philadelphia Board of Education, died Tuesday, Jan. 17 of heart failure at Chestnut Hill Hospital. Those who knew him described him as a "big man, with a big smile, a big heart and a hearty laugh."

