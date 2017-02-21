At center, the exterior of 2127 Oakfo...

At center, the exterior of 2127 Oakford Street Philadelphia Pa.

Read more: Philly.com

When she first laid eyes on the "wreck of a place," it was uninhabitable, with garbage piled to the ceiling, a rear that was falling down, and no working plumbing - though "scattered throughout were several containers with yellow liquid in them," Tague says with a wry smile. After living in small towns in New Jersey, Tague, who hails from Brooklyn, and her London-raised husband realized they weren't cut out for the suburbs and longed for the joie de vivre of city life.

Philadelphia, PA

