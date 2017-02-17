Arsonist Sets Fire to 'Famous' Philly...

Arsonist Sets Fire to 'Famous' Philly Deli

6 hrs ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Surveillance video captured a man torching an iconic Philadelphia eatery and police hope the public can help them find the arsonist. The man wearing a winter cap, black leather coat, red shirt and gray pants with a logo on the back left leg can be seen walking along the 700 block of S 4th Street around 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 12, trying the doors of several vehicles and peering at some properties on the Queen Village block near the Famous 4th Street Delicatessen, Philadelphia Police said Monday.

