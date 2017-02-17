Arsonist Sets Fire to 'Famous' Philly Deli
Surveillance video captured a man torching an iconic Philadelphia eatery and police hope the public can help them find the arsonist. The man wearing a winter cap, black leather coat, red shirt and gray pants with a logo on the back left leg can be seen walking along the 700 block of S 4th Street around 4:25 a.m. on Feb. 12, trying the doors of several vehicles and peering at some properties on the Queen Village block near the Famous 4th Street Delicatessen, Philadelphia Police said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|1 min
|Kensingtoncoldcop
|230
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|34 min
|FH Chandler
|91
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|3Putt
|839
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|1 hr
|Loser
|237
|Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi...
|Fri
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|Feb 17
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|Feb 16
|Susan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC