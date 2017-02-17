Amy Gutmann Spends President's Day in...

Amy Gutmann Spends President's Day in Philadelphia, Is Wowed by City's History

Celebrating her University title as well as the founding fathers, Amy Gutmann decided to make the rare trek from her off-campus home to Philadelphia for President's Day. Unsurprisingly, students ranging from first-years to seniors were charmed and excited to see their ever-elusive leader, many for the first time since their freshman convocation ceremonies.

