American unveils prices, routes for n...

American unveils prices, routes for new cheapest fare

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

American Airlines has begun selling cheaper "basic economy" fares as it battles discount airlines for the most budget-conscious travelers. American announced Tuesday that it began selling the new fares for flights starting March 1 on 10 different routes from its hub airports in Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Philly Harm Reduction 6.5 4 min Anon888 319
Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft 28 min Chi Lites Story 1
Best Casual Encounters Sites 32 min Richard 1
University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro... 5 hr Danielle D Elia 1
Pay to Play in Florida 10 hr Make a Deal 1
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 11 hr FH Chandler 93
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Mon 3Putt 839
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,047,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC