AG's Office: $238,000 in heroin seized in 2 drug busts; 3 Philly men arrested
Julie Shaw works on the Real Time News Desk for the Inquirer and the Daily News. During her 10-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|18 min
|Nugz215
|5
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|31 min
|Juicebox302
|205
|ACME Markets CLOSING 10th & Reed, also
|57 min
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Guiterrez: Hispanic Dems Barred From Meeting Wi...
|1 hr
|okimar
|1
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|3 hr
|Spike
|73
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|22 hr
|Susan
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Toesucker
|838
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC