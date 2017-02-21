After train derailment, Council to ho...

After train derailment, Council to hold hearing on SEPTA safety

9 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Following this week's derailment on the Market-Frankford Line and the recent discovery of more defects with SEPTA cars, City Council on Thursday said it will hold a hearing on safety issues involving the city's transit service. "Normally SEPTA has a good track record in delivering services," said Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who is the chairman of Council's transportation committee.

