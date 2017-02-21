After train derailment, Council to hold hearing on SEPTA safety
Following this week's derailment on the Market-Frankford Line and the recent discovery of more defects with SEPTA cars, City Council on Thursday said it will hold a hearing on safety issues involving the city's transit service. "Normally SEPTA has a good track record in delivering services," said Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who is the chairman of Council's transportation committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|43 min
|Yodiddy
|512
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|Thu
|Victim
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Wed
|Mayor SLEAZYJimmy...
|7
|Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft
|Tue
|Chi Lites Story
|1
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Tue
|Richard
|1
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|Feb 21
|Danielle D Elia
|1
|Pay to Play in Florida
|Feb 21
|Make a Deal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC