Activists protest immigration arrest ...

Activists protest immigration arrest in Philly

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Dozens of activists protested outside the Philadelphia offices of Immigration and Customs Enforcement for what they said was the arrest of a Latino man in a home raid Tuesday. The New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia received a call on its hot line around 4:40 p.m. of ICE agents at a home attempting to make an arrest, said Peter Pedemonti, the group's executive director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex... 30 min Sparlock 26
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 1 hr Porn Man 836
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! 16 hr W Crosby 6
Review: Adviser Valerie Morrison - Psychic Medium (Jun '13) Mon smelly gypsy 5
News Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia Sun Philadelphia is t... 5
Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o... Feb 11 Philadelphia is t... 5
Teresa Gaitan is trash Feb 11 Philadelphia is t... 14
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Toyota
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,215 • Total comments across all topics: 278,877,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC