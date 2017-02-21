Accused of being anti-business, Counc...

Accused of being anti-business, Council looks to deregulate

Council President Darrell L. Clarke on Thursday announced plans to rid the city's regulator laws of archaic, conflicting and confusing codes. Following complaints that City Council has passed too much anti-business legislation, Council President Darrell L. Clarke on Thursday announced plans to rid the city's regulator laws of archaic, conflicting and confusing codes.

